Commanders RB Austin Ekeler Has Torn Achilles, Out For The Season

Ian Rapoport reports that Commanders RB Austin Ekeler underwent an MRI to confirm a torn Achilles tendon and will miss the rest of the 2025 season.

You can expect the Commanders to place him on injured reserve in the coming days and replace him on the roster with another player.

He suffered the injury late in the game while going out for a pass in the flat. Unfortunately, he went down with a non-contact injury and was later carted to the locker room.

Ekeler, 30, wound up going undrafted out of Western State back in 2017. He played out the final year of his three-year contract and was in line to be a restricted free agent when he agreed to a four-year, $24.5 million deal that included $15 million guaranteed.

Ekeler made a base salary of $6,250,000 for the 2023 season and became an unrestricted free agent this past offseason. He signed a two-year deal with the Commanders.

In 2025, Ekeler appeared in two games for the Commanders and rushed for 43 yards on 14 carries, along with five receptions for 38 yards.