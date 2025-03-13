Commanders Re-Sign DT Sheldon Day

According to Mike Garafolo, the Commanders are re-signing DT Sheldon Day to a one-year contract.

He caught on with the team last season and worked his way into a role on defense.

Day, 30, is a former fourth-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2016. He was in the second year of his four-year, $2.9 million contract when the Jaguars waived him during the 2017 season.

The 49ers later claimed Day off of waivers and he spent three years in San Francisco. The Colts signed Day to a one-year contract but waived him during the 2020 season.

The Browns signed him to their practice squad but cut him loose after a month. Cleveland brought him back for the 2021 season and ended up cutting him coming out of the preseason. He returned to the practice squad, however, and was eventually promoted to the active roster.

The Browns re-signed Day again for the 2022 season but he did not appear in another game for the team. He then signed a futures deal with the Vikings back in 2023 and was among their final roster cuts the following preseason, signing back to the practice squad. Minnesota promoted him to the active roster in November.

Day caught on with the Commanders practice squad in 2024 and was later promoted to the active roster.

In 2024, Day appeared in 12 games and recorded 24 total tackles, two tackles for loss and one pass deflection.