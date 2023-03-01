Commanders Re-Sign LB Nathan Gerry To One-Year Extension

According to Nicki Jhabvala, the Commanders have re-signed LB Nathan Gerry to a one-year extension.

Gerry, 28, was drafted by the Eagles in the fifth round out of Nebraska in 2017. He played out a four-year, $2.6 million rookie deal where he made a base salary of $735,000 for the 2020 season.

Gerry suffered an Achilles injury after seven games in 2020 and missed the rest of the season, as well as the 2021 season. The 49ers then signed Gerry to a one-year contract reportedly worth $990,000.

He was waived coming out of the preseason and returned to the practice squad but was cut again in November. He had a brief stint with the Commanders during training camp before joining the team’s practice squad.

In 2022, Gerry appeared in four games for the Commanders but did not record any statistics.