Commanders Re-Signing DL Clelin Ferrell

Per Ian Rapoport, the Commanders are re-signing veteran DL Clelin Ferrell after he made ten starts for the team last season.

Ferrell, 27, was selected by the Raiders with the No. 4 overall pick out of Clemson in 2019. He finished the final year of a four-year, $31,360,824 rookie contract that included $20,827,872 signing bonus.

Las Vegas declined his fifth-year option and he wound up signing a one-year deal with the 49ers back in March of 2023. He then caught on with the Commanders on a one-year deal back in March of 2024.

In 2024, Ferrell appeared in 14 games for the Commanders and recorded 26 total tackles, three and a half sacks, and one forced fumble in ten starts.