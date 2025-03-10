Commanders Re-Signing P Tress Way

JP Finlay reports the Commanders are re-signing P Tress Way to a one-year deal.

ESPN’s John Keim adds the deal is worth $2.8 million for 2025.

Way, 34, wound up signing on with the Bears as an undrafted free agent back in 2013. He spent a year in Chicago before he was waived in August of 2014 and later claimed off of waivers by the Redskins.

Washington signed Way to a five-year, $9.4 million contract back in 2016. He had one year remaining on the contract worth $1.45 million for the 2020 season when he signed a four-year extension to remain in Washington. Way made a base salary of $3 million in 2024.

In 2024, Way appeared in all 17 games for the Commanders and totaled 2,343 punt yards on 50 attempts (46.9 YPA) to go along with 22 punts downed inside the 20-yard line.