Commanders Re-Signing S Jeremy Reaves To Two-Year Deal

Jeremy Fowler reports the Commanders are re-signing S Jeremy Reaves to a two-year extension.

Reaves, 27, wound up signing on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of South Alabama back in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the team but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Reaves had been on and off of Washington’s practice squad before playing every game for them in 2022, primarily on special teams, and earning a Pro Bowl nod for the season.

In 2023, Reaves appeared in five games for the Commanders and recorded six tackles and no interceptions.