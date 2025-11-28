Commanders Release WR Robbie Chosen

According to John Keim, the Commanders released WR Robbie Chosen on Friday.

Chosen, 32, signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Temple back in 2016. He played out his three-year rookie contract and re-signed to a one-year, $3.095 million deal as a restricted free agent in 2019.

As a first-time unrestricted free agent in 2020, Chosen signed a two-year, $20 million deal with the Panthers and chose to reunite with his college head coach, Matt Rhule.

He was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 before he agreed to a two-year, $29.5 million extension with the Panthers back in August of 2021. However, he was traded during the 2022 season to the Cardinals.

Arizona opted to release Chosen and he caught on with the Dolphins, spending time between the practice squad and active roster. He then signed with the 49ers early on in training camp in 2024 before being let go and rejoining Miami’s practice squad. He was elevated to the active roster in each of the first two weeks of the 2024 season.

Chosen had another stint with the 49ers this summer before joining the Commanders.

In 2025, Chosen has appeared in one game for the Commanders and caught four passes for 36 yards.