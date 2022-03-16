Commanders Releasing OL Ereck Flowers

According to Adam Schefter, the Commanders are releasing OL Ereck Flowers on Wednesday.

Washington will free up $10 million in cap space by cutting Flowers.

Flowers, 27, is a former No. 9 overall pick out of Miami by the Giants in the 2015 NFL Draft. He was the final year of a four-year $14.391 million rookie contract that was fully guaranteed and set to earn a base salary of $2,397,522 for 2018 when the Giants waived him.

The Jaguars later signed Flowers to a contract and he finished out the year in Jacksonville. He signed on with Washington one a one-year, $4 million deal for the 2019 season before departing for a three-year, $30 million deal with $19.95 million fully guaranteed from the Dolphins in 2020.

Miami traded him to Washington in April of last year in exchange for a 2021 seventh-round pick. Flowers was set to make a base salary of $9.975 million next season.

In 2021, Flowers started 16 games at left guard for the Commanders.