Commanders Releasing C Tyler Biadasz

The Washington Commanders are releasing starting C Tyler Biadasz, according to Ian Rapoport.

Biadasz’s release will save the team roughly $2,885,294 against the cap.

He’s started 31 games over the past two seasons, so he should command a market in free-agency by teams looking to solidify their interior line.

Biadasz, 28, was selected by the Cowboys with their fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Wisconsin. He finished out a four-year, $3,129,400 rookie contract that included a $494,400 signing bonus.

He signed a three-year deal worth up to $30 million with the Commanders in March 2024.

In 2025, Biadasz appeared in 16 games for the Commanders and started each time at center.