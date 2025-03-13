Commanders Restructuring OL Andrew Wylie’s Contract

Ben Standig of The Athletic reports the Commanders are restructuring OL Andrew Wylie‘s contract.

Per Over The Cap, Wylie was set to make a base salary of $6.5 million with a $1 million roster bonus due March 17th for a total cap number of $10.4 million in 2025.

Wylie, 30, signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent after the 2017 draft. During the 2017 season, he spent time on each of the Colts’, Browns’, and Chargers’ practice squads.

In December 2017, he signed on to the Chiefs’ practice squad and returned to Kansas City on an exclusive rights free agent deal in 2020. The Chiefs then tendered him a contract and re-signed him to one-year deals for 2021 and 2022.

Wylie signed a three-year, $24 million contract with the Commanders before the 2023 season.

In 2024, Wylie appeared in and started 14 games for the Commanders at right tackle.