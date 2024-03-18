Commanders Sign CB Michael Davis

The Washington Commanders announced on Monday they have signed CB Michael Davis.

A boost to our secondary pic.twitter.com/R2YDIBksXB — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 18, 2024

He’s a veteran with a lot of starting experience at outside cornerback and should pencil right into the starting lineup in Washington.

Davis, 29, signed on with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent out of BYU back in 2017. Los Angeles decided to waive him as they trimmed their roster down to the 53-man limit before re-signing him to their practice squad once he cleared waivers.

Davis was promoted to the Chargers’ active roster soon after. He played out the final year of his three-year, $1.66 million contract before the Chargers placed a second-round tender on him as a restricted free agent in 2020.

The team re-signed him to a three-year extension in 2021.

In 2023, Davis appeared in all 17 games for the Chargers and recorded 62 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one interception and 10 pass defenses. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 96 cornerback out of 127 qualifying players.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available Free Agents list.