Commanders Sign DE Andre Carter To Futures Contract

The Washington Commanders announced they have signed DE Andre Carter II to a futures contract.

We have signed DE Andre Carter to a Reserve/Futures contract — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) January 12, 2026

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will allow players to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Carter, 25, was a third-team All-American in 2021. He signed with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Army following the 2023 NFL Draft. He made the team as a rookie.

However, he was cut coming out of the preseason in his second season and re-signed to the practice squad. The Raiders later signed Carter away to their active roster.

Las Vegas waived Carter coming out of the preseason in 2025 and he later caught on with the Lions’ practice squad. The Dolphins signed him away to their active roster for a stint.

For his career, Carter has appeared in 15 games for the Vikings and Raiders and recorded three tackles and 0.5 sacks.