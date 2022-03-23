Commanders Sign DE Efe Obada

The Washington Commanders announced they have signed DE Efe Obada to the roster.

We have signed DE @EfeObadaUK! Welcome to the squad 🙌 — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) March 23, 2022

He’ll provide valuable depth as a rotational lineman on defense and has a lot of familiarity with the staff as a former Panther and Bill.

Obada, 29, signed on with the Cowboys back in 2015. He was unable to make the 53-man roster coming out of the preseason, but was later added to the Cowboys’ practice squad at the start of the regular season.

After brief stints with the Chiefs and Falcons, Obada signed on to the Panthers’ practice squad in 2017. He returned to Carolina on a futures contract in 2018 and was placed on the exempt/international player list before being activated in time for the start of the 2018 season.

Obada has signed one-year deals each of the past two seasons. However, Carolina declined to tender him as a restricted free agent in 2021 and he signed a one-year deal with the Bills.

In 2021, Obada appeared in 10 games for the Bills and recorded 12 total tackles, three tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and one pass deflection.