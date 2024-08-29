Commanders Sign DL Sheldon Day To Practice Squad

According to Ben Standig, the Commanders are signing DL Sheldon Day to their practice squad on Thursday.

Day, 30, is a former fourth-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2016. He was in the second year of his four-year, $2.9 million contract when the Jaguars waived him during the 2017 season.

The 49ers later claimed Day off of waivers and he spent three years in San Francisco. The Colts signed Day to a one-year contract last offseason but waived him during the 2020 season.

The Browns signed him to their practice squad but cut him loose after a month. Cleveland brought him back for the 2021 season and ended up cutting him coming out of the preseason. He returned to the practice squad, however, and was eventually promoted to the active roster.

The Browns re-signed Day again for the 2022 season but he did not appear in another game for the team. He then signed a futures deal with the Vikings back in 2023 and was among their final roster cuts the following preseason, signing back to the practice squad. Minnesota promoted him to the active roster in November.