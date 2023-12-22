Commanders Sign RB Derrick Gore From Practice Squad

The Washington Commanders announced they signed RB Derrick Gore from the practice squad to the active roster.

Gore, 28, signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent out of Louisiana Monroe in 2019. He was waived coming out of the preseason and briefly re-signed to the Chargers’ practice squad before being cut again.

Washington signed Gore to their practice squad and he finished out the year in Washington. He returned to the Chargers practice squad before later catching on with the Chiefs active roster.

Kansas City re-signed Gore as an exclusive rights free agent for the 2022 season but ended up waiving him with an injury designation. From there, he joined the Saints before the Commanders added him to their practice squad. He’s bounced on and off Washington’s taxi squad this season.

In 2023, Gore has appeared in three games and recorded two rushing attempts for 23 yards (11.5 YPC) and no touchdown.