Commanders Sign S Jeremy Reaves To One-Year Extension

According to Ian Rapoport, the Commanders have signed S Jeremy Reaves to a one-year extension.

Reaves is an accomplished special teamer and is now under contract in Washington through 2026.

Reaves, 28, wound up signing on with the Eagles as an undrafted free agent out of South Alabama back in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the team but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Reaves had been on and off Washington’s practice squad before playing every game for them in 2022, primarily on special teams, and earning a Pro Bowl nod for the season. He returned on a two-year deal with the team in 2024.

In 2024, Reaves appeared in all 17 games for the Commanders and recorded 20 total tackles and one forced fumble.