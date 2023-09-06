Commanders Made Four Practice Squad Moves Including Signing WR Jamison Crowder

The Washington Commanders announced on Wednesday they have signed WR Jamison Crowder to the practice squad.

We've signed WR Jamison Crowder to our practice squad Welcome home, Jamison! pic.twitter.com/kXyf1SL7Kk — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 6, 2023

He had just been on a visit with the team Tuesday which evidently was a precursor to a deal.

Crowder started his career in Washington and is bringing things full circle as he nears the end of his career.

The Commanders announced they made three other practice squad moves as well, signing CB Keidron Smith and cutting DE William Bradley-King and C Nolan Laufenberg in corresponding moves.

Washington’s practice squad now includes:

T Alex Akingbulu WR Kazmeir Allen RB Alex Armah G Mason Brooks DB Terrell Burgess DB Tariq Castro-Fields QB Jake Fromm RB Derrick Gore LB De’Jon Harris T Jaryd Jones-Smith DE Benning Potoa’e WR Brycen Tremayne DB Nick Whiteside LB Jabril Cox WR Jamison Crowder CB Keidron Smith

Crowder, 30, is a former fourth-round pick by Washington back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.825 million contract and made a base salary of $705,000 for the 2018 season.

Washington allowed Crowder to leave as an unrestricted free agent and he signed a three-year, $28.5 million deal with the Jets in 2019.

Crowder restructured his deal with the Jets before joining the Bills last March on a one-year contract. He played out that deal and signed on with the Giants on a one-year deal for the 2023 season. However, New York cut him coming out of the preseason.

In 2022, Crowder appeared in four games for the Bills and caught six passes for 60 yards receiving and no touchdowns. He also has 17 kick return yards and 100 punt return yards.