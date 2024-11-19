Commanders Sign WR Mike Strachan

The Washington Commanders have signed WR Mike Strachan to their practice squad, per the transaction wire.

Strachan, 27, was drafted by the Colts in the seventh round in 2021 out of Division-II Charleston (WV).

He was in the third year of a four-year, $3,594,832 rookie contract that included a $114,832 signing bonus when the Colts waived him coming out of the preseason. He caught on with the Panthers’ practice squad in September and has bounced on and off their taxi squad last season.

Strachan was waived coming out of training camp this year and caught on with the Commanders’ practice squad before being released in November.

In 2023, Strachan appeared in four games and recorded one reception for 45 yards.