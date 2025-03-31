NFC Notes: Adam Peters, Howie Roseman, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Commanders GM Adam Peters on trading for WR Deebo Samuel : “I know a lot about him, I know what kind of competitor he is. … Being able to get a playmaker like that and understanding it wasn’t a huge cost for us made it enticing.” (Nicki Jhabvala)

on trading for WR : “I know a lot about him, I know what kind of competitor he is. … Being able to get a playmaker like that and understanding it wasn’t a huge cost for us made it enticing.” (Nicki Jhabvala) Peters on trading for OT Laremy Tunsil : “We really wanted to bolster the offensive line, and he’s, in our opinion, one of the best.” (Jhabvala)

: “We really wanted to bolster the offensive line, and he’s, in our opinion, one of the best.” (Jhabvala) Peters on DT Javon Kinlaw : “Javon Kinlaw is a tone-setter. He’s explosive, he’s physical. … We think he’s going to be a great Commander.” (Jhabvala)

: “Javon Kinlaw is a tone-setter. He’s explosive, he’s physical. … We think he’s going to be a great Commander.” (Jhabvala) Former Commanders Jonathan Allen on why he left for the Vikings: “New regime came in, they had a path they wanted to follow and I wasn’t a part of that, so I mean gotta give them a lot of credit for doing me a favor by releasing me…” ( DLon why he left for the Vikings: “New regime came in, they had a path they wanted to follow and I wasn’t a part of that, so I mean gotta give them a lot of credit for doing me a favor by releasing me…” ( The Rich Eisen Show

Maryland WR Tai Felton met with the Commanders in the lead-up to his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

Eagles

Eagles Howie Roseman on the future of TE Dallas Goedert : “There’s no update. Obviously, Dallas has been a tremendous player and person for us. … The opportunities that we got into free agency with [TEs] Harrison Bryant and [Kylen] Granson were just opportunities we felt were good for our football team. I certainly know that Dallas is a unique player. So really, that’s kind of where we’re standing.” ( GMon the future of TE: “There’s no update. Obviously, Dallas has been a tremendous player and person for us. … The opportunities that we got into free agency with [TEs]and [Kylen] Granson were just opportunities we felt were good for our football team. I certainly know that Dallas is a unique player. So really, that’s kind of where we’re standing.” ( Jeff McLane

Roseman on trading S C.J. Gardner-Johnson : “I think if you’re just taking the C.J. move in a vacuum, it’s kind of not giving the whole perspective of where we’re at. And I think Chauncey did a great job for us, and both the years that he was with us — obviously, making the Super Bowl twice in two years with him as our starting safety. Really, when you look at our team and you look at kind of the amount of highly paid players who earned their contracts — we got eight guys who are making $15 million or more — we have from the 2022 to 2024 drafts, we have eight starters who are on the Super Bowl team, none of those guys have long-term contracts. In those drafts, probably five or six players who will be competing for starting jobs. So you have a lot of players coming through that aren’t under long-term contracts, plus a lot of guys who are on long-term contracts, and we never want to be in a situation where we have one year where we’re getting rid of 20 guys. And we’ve been very fortunate to be aggressive in keeping our guys and signing guys in free agency, and it’s also got to align with the draft and having young players. Certainly that that’s the important thing to do, draft well and then keep your players. And so we have to make sure that going forward, we have an opportunity to do that, as well. A lot of those players that we’re talking about are good young players that we’re excited about. And so we had to make some tough decisions here.” (Zach Berman)

: “I think if you’re just taking the C.J. move in a vacuum, it’s kind of not giving the whole perspective of where we’re at. And I think Chauncey did a great job for us, and both the years that he was with us — obviously, making the Super Bowl twice in two years with him as our starting safety. Really, when you look at our team and you look at kind of the amount of highly paid players who earned their contracts — we got eight guys who are making $15 million or more — we have from the 2022 to 2024 drafts, we have eight starters who are on the Super Bowl team, none of those guys have long-term contracts. In those drafts, probably five or six players who will be competing for starting jobs. So you have a lot of players coming through that aren’t under long-term contracts, plus a lot of guys who are on long-term contracts, and we never want to be in a situation where we have one year where we’re getting rid of 20 guys. And we’ve been very fortunate to be aggressive in keeping our guys and signing guys in free agency, and it’s also got to align with the draft and having young players. Certainly that that’s the important thing to do, draft well and then keep your players. And so we have to make sure that going forward, we have an opportunity to do that, as well. A lot of those players that we’re talking about are good young players that we’re excited about. And so we had to make some tough decisions here.” (Zach Berman) Roseman continued on the trade: “We’re in such a situation right now where we have to make tough decisions, and because of where we are, we have to make some priorities. And from our perspective, that was one of the few positions that we had drafted a young player fairly high, and that player really hasn’t had an opportunity to play. He’s got to earn it. We don’t have many of those spots on our football team. And when we’re looking at kind of ways for us to have more resources in the future to sign our young players, we have to decide on what position that’s coming from, and when you continue to invest, which we have this offseason, in some of our existing players, and resigning and Zack and Saquon and Lane, and going back a year ago, at some point, you have to make hard decisions. And so this would be in the group of hard decisions.” (Berman)

Roseman on LB Azeez Ojulari : “It’s apparent we spent a lot of time scouting SEC players and certainly Georgia defensive players. So this is a guy that we felt like we were very familiar with from college, competing against him in the NFC East. It’s a position that we obviously lost a couple of guys that are hugely important to our success, and as free agency went on, felt like it was a good opportunity for both parties.” (Berman)

: “It’s apparent we spent a lot of time scouting SEC players and certainly Georgia defensive players. So this is a guy that we felt like we were very familiar with from college, competing against him in the NFC East. It’s a position that we obviously lost a couple of guys that are hugely important to our success, and as free agency went on, felt like it was a good opportunity for both parties.” (Berman) Roseman on CB Adoree’ Jackson : “We had an interest in him before. Really a guy that is still extremely fast, extremely twitched-up, has play-making ability, and I don’t think it’s a secret, probably still hasn’t really played his best ball yet. He’s played well, and feeling like similar to some of the guys maybe that we lost from a skill set, and trying to replace that, always looking for speed in cover corners.” (Berman)

: “We had an interest in him before. Really a guy that is still extremely fast, extremely twitched-up, has play-making ability, and I don’t think it’s a secret, probably still hasn’t really played his best ball yet. He’s played well, and feeling like similar to some of the guys maybe that we lost from a skill set, and trying to replace that, always looking for speed in cover corners.” (Berman) Roseman on how paying LB Zack Baun and RB Saquon Barkley affected how they allocated resources elsewhere: “When we talk about Zack or Saquon and we put them in the box and, we say running back or linebacker or, you know, traditionally, we haven’t done that — I mean, these are our difference-making players. These are guys who are some of the best players on their side of the ball in the league. And those guys are impossible to replace. And so from our perspective, yeah, we had to make some tough decisions that didn’t feel great at the time, but they were to keep guys here over a period of time so we can do our best to try to compete for another championship, to keep these guys that we feel like are playing like some of the best players in the league.” (Berman)

Giants

With the Giants likely being out of reach to select a top quarterback in the draft, rumors have floated that they could inquire about moving up to No. 1 to get their choice of signal callers. Yahoo! Sports Insider Charles Robinson outlined what it could cost to move up from No. 3 overall to No. 1 and called it unlikely that they trade out of the third pick altogether.

“I don’t see the Giants moving from three to one for anything less than three first-round picks, or something of that nature; something of that value when you add up all of the assets,” Robinson said, via 102.5 The Game. “If they stay put, I don’t see them being out of the market for a quarterback at No. 3 as well… I think, to me, it’s more likely than not (they) stay put at No. 3.”