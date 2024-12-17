Commanders Signed TE Tyree Jackson To Practice Squad

According to Ian Rapoport, the Commanders have signed TE Tyree Jackson to the practice squad.

This is his third stint in the NFC East after spending time with the Giants and Eagles in the past.

Jackson, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Buffalo back in 2019, converting from quarterback to tight end. He lasted just a few months in Buffalo before he was waived at the start of the regular season.

The Eagles signed him to a futures contract and appeared in games for the team in 2021 and 2022.

Jackson dealt with injuries and eventually joined the Giants late during the 2023 season.

In 2023, Jackson appeared in two games for the Giants and made one start, but did not record any statistics.