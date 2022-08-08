Commanders Signed WR Matt Cole

The Washington Commanders announced Monday that they’ve signed WR Matt Cole.

We've signed WR Matt Cole pic.twitter.com/fyEIGhLEGs — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) August 8, 2022

Cole, 25, went undrafted in 2020 out of McKendree and caught on with the Miami Dolphins. He was waived during final roster cuts and signed to the practice squad by Miami the following day.

From there, Cole had stints with the 49ers, Dolphins, Jets, Giand and Panthers before the Seahawks signed him off of the Giants’ practice squad. He re-signed with Seattle on a futures contract but was released in May.

In 2021, Cole appeared in one game for the Panthers. He did not accrue any stats.