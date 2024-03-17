Commanders Signing CB Noah Igbinoghene

According to John Keim, the Commanders are signing CB Noah Igbinoghene to a contract.

He’ll compete for a role on the depth chart and could contribute on special teams.

The former first-rounder spent last year in Dallas with new Commanders HC Dan Quinn.

Igbinoghene, 24, was a two-year starter at Auburn, where he played receiver before making the switch to cornerback. The Dolphins used the No. 30 overall pick in the 2019 draft on him.

Igbinoghene signed a four-year, $11,254,207 rookie contract that included a $5,744,878 signing bonus. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 after the Dolphins declined his fifth-year option when Miami traded him to the Cowboys for CB Kelvin Joseph.

In 2023, Igbinoghene appeared in five games for the Cowboys but didn’t record a statistic.