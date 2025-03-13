Commanders Signing DE Jacob Martin To One-Year Deal

The Washington Commanders are signing free agent DE Jacob Martin to a one-year deals worth up to $3 million, according to Ian Rapoport.

Martin, 29, is a former sixth-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $2.6 million contract with the Seahawks before being released after one season. From there he wound up signing with the Texans.

As an unrestricted free agent, Martin signed a three-year, $13.5 million contract with the Jets in 2022. The Jets later traded Martin to the Broncos at the midseason deadline.

The Broncos opted to release Martin following the draft and he signed a one-year deal with the Colts back in August of 2023. He was once again an unrestricted free agent last offseason when he signed a one-year deal with the Bears.

In 2024, Martin appeared in 11 games for the Bears and recorded 15 tackles, three tackles for loss and three sacks.