Commanders Signing G Trai Turner To One-Year, $3M Deal

According to Adam Schefter, the Commanders are signing G Trai Turner to a one-year deal worth $3 million.

Turner was a starter for years under HC Ron Rivera in Carolina, so there’s plenty of familiarity for both sides. He should compete to start and provide depth on the offensive line.

Turner, 28 is a former third-round pick of the Panthers back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $2.79 million contract when he and the team agreed to a four-year, $45 million extension that included $20.5 million guaranteed.

The Panthers traded Turner to the Chargers in 2020 for LT Russell Okung. He stood to make a base salary of $8.5 million in 2021 when he was released by the Chargers. He signed a one-year deal with the Steelers.

In 2020, Turner started all 17 games for the Steelers at right guard. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 31 guard out of 82 qualifying players.

We had him listed in our Top 100 Available 2022 NFL Free Agents list.