Commanders Signing OC Scott Turner To Three-Year Extension

The Washington Commanders have reached a three-year extension with OC Scott Turner, according to JP Finlay.

The extension runs through 2024, and cements the organization’s trust in Turner as he now pairs up with QB Carson Wentz.

Turner, 39, is the son of veteran coach Norv Turner. He began his NFL career as a graduate assistant at Oregon State back in 2005. He took his first NFL coaching job with the Panthers in 2011 as their offensive quality control coordinator.

From there, Turner had stints with the Browns and Vikings before he was eventually hired as the Panthers’ QBs coach in 2018. Carolina then promoted him to offensive coordinator/QBs coach.

Turner signed a deal with Washington a few years ago and has been there ever since.

In 2021, Washington ranked No. 21 in total yards, No. 23 in total points, No. 12 in rushing offense and No. 21 in passing offense.