Commanders DT Jonathan Allen Working To Return This Season

John Keim reports that Commanders DT Jonathan Allen is hoping to return this season after surgeons discovered that he only suffered a partially torn pectoral muscle.

Allen was injured in Week 6 and was placed on injured reserve back in mid-October. For now, Allen is working to be medically cleared but will likely return for the playoffs, which his doctors have not ruled out as a possibility.

Allen, 29, was selected in the first round in 2017 out of Alabama by Washington. He signed a four-year, $11.596 million contract that included a $6.573 million signing bonus.

Washington exercised the fifth-year option on Allen which was set to pay him $10.05 million in 2021. He later agreed to a four-year, $72 million extension.

He’s scheduled to make base salaries of $14 million and $15.5 million in the final two years of the deal.

In 2024, Allen appeared in six games for Washington and recorded 15 tackles and two sacks.

We will have more on Allen as it becomes available.