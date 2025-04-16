Iowa RB Kaleb Johnson Visiting Commanders, Total 30 Visits List Up To Nine

According to Aaron Wilson, Iowa RB Kaleb Johnson is taking an official 30 visit with the Commanders today.

That bumps Johnson’s visit list up to nine teams in total, including:

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those 30. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

Johnson, 21, was a three-star recruit ranking as the No. 43 RB and the No. 18 overall player in Ohio in the 2022 recruiting class. He committed to Cal originally before decommitting and enrolling at Iowa in June 2022.

Johnson spent all three seasons at Iowa and was a consensus All-American in 2024.

In his collegiate career, Johnson appeared in 35 games over three seasons and rushed 508 times for 2,779 yards (5.5 YPC) and 30 touchdowns. He also caught 29 passes for 240 yards and two touchdowns.