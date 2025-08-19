Commanders Signing OT George Fant

Jordan Schultz reports the Commanders are signing former Seahawks OT George Fant to a contract.

Fant worked out with the Commanders this offseason, as well as the Buccaneers, Cowboys and Ravens.

Fant, 33, signed on with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of Western Kentucky back in 2016. He finished a three-year rookie contract before the Seahawks used a second-round restricted tender on him worth $3.095 million for the 2019 season.

As an unrestricted free agent in 2020, Fant signed a three-year, $27.3 million deal with the Jets. He then became a free agent again in 2023, signing with the Texans on a one-year deal.

The Seahawks signed Fant to a one-year contract last offseason.

In 2024, Fant appeared in two games for the Seahawks.