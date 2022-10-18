Commanders Signing QB Jake Fromm To Practice Squad

John Keim reports that the Commanders are signing QB Jake Fromm to their practice squad.

According to Ben Standig, the team is releasing DT Donovan Jeter in order to make room for Fromm.

Fromm, 24, was drafted by the Bills in the fifth round out of Georgia in 2020. He was entering the second year of a four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract when Buffalo waived him coming out of the preseason.

The Giants signed Fromm off the Bills’ practice squad and he wound up starting for them at the end of the 2021 season.

In 2021, Fromm appeared in three games for the Giants and passed for 210 yards to go along with one touchdown and three interceptions.