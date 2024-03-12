Commanders Signing S Jeremy Chinn

Jordan Schultz reports that the Commanders are signing former Panthers S Jeremy Chinn to a one-year contract worth uth up to $5.1 million.

Chinn, 26, was a four-year starter at Southern Illinois and was a consensus All-American before being selected by the Panthers with the No. 64 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Chinn played out the final year of his four-year, $5,241,473 rookie contract that included a $1,371,980 signing bonus. He’s testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2023, Chinn appeared in 12 games for the Panthers and recorded 30 tackles, a sack, and a pass defense.