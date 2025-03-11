Commanders Signing S Will Harris To Two-Year, $8M Contract

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports the Commanders are signing former Saints S Will Harris to a two-year, $8 million contract.

Garafolo adds the deal has a maximum value of $10 million.

Harris, 29, was the No. 81 overall pick in the third round by the Lions out of Boston College in 2019. Detroit elected to trade up with the Vikings to draft him and exchanged the No. 88 and No. 204 picks for him.

He finished the final year of a four-year, $3,472,248 rookie contract including a $952,248 signing bonus, and was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent when he re-signed with Detroit.

Harris signed with the Falcons back in May but was among their final roster cuts and caught on with the Saints for the 2024 season. He made a base salary of $1.125 million last year.

In 2024, Harris appeared in 13 games for the Saints and recorded 74 total tackles, one interception, and five passes defended.