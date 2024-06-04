Commanders Signing UFL K Ramiz Ahmed

According to Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post, the Commanders are signing UFL K Ramiz Ahmed to a contract.

Ahmed, 28, wound up going undrafted out of Nevada in 2020. He later signed a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Bears.

He then wound up playing for both the Pittsburgh Maulers and the New Jersey Generals in the USFL.

Ahmed signed to the Packers’ practice squad in 2022 before being released in January of 2023. He played the 2024 season for the UFL Birmingham Stallions and was released on May 28, 2024.

During his college career at Nevada, Ahmed converted 40 of 45 field goal attempts (88.9 percent) to go along with 15 of 20 (75 percent) extra-point tries over the course of two seasons and 14 games.

In 2024, Ahmed made 10/13 field goals (76.9 percent) for the Stallions.