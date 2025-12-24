Commanders Starting QB Josh Johnson, Signing QB Sam Hartman

Per Nicki Jhabvala, the Commanders will start QB Josh Johnson tomorrow against the Cowboys.

Commanders HC Dan Quinn also said that QB Jeff Driskel would serve as the team’s backup.

As the team is also without Jayden Daniels and Marcus Mariota, they are signing Sam Hartman to the active roster as an emergency quarterback.

Johnson, 39, is a former fifth-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2012. Since then, Johnson has played for a number of teams, including the 49ers, Browns, Bengals, Chargers, Jets, Colts, Bills, Ravens, Giants, Texans, and Raiders.

Johnson was selected with the No. 1 overall pick by the San Diego Fleet of the Alliance of American Football before signing on with Washington in 2018. From there, he had brief stints with the Lions, 49ers, Jets, Ravens, and Broncos.

Johnson joined the Ravens in 2023 and re-signed on a one-year deal for the 2024 season. He caught on with the Commanders ahead of the 2025 season as he continues his career as one of the league’s most storied journeymen.

In 2025, Johnson has appeared in one game for the Commanders and completed 55.6 percent of his passes for 43 yards and one interception.