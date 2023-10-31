Commanders Taking Trade Calls For Jacoby Brissett, But Asking Price Considered ‘Prohibitive’

Albert Breer of SI.com reports that the Commanders have taken trade calls for backup QB Jacoby Brissett.

However, Breer says that Washington’s asking price for Brissett has been “prohibitive” for other teams, as they’re looking for a “Day 2 pick” in return for the veteran quarterback.

Joshua Dobbs was just traded in a late-round pick swap, so there’s clearly a gap between what teams are willing to pay and what the Commanders are seeking for Brissett.

The Browns have been mentioned as a possible landing spot for Brissett given that he knows the system and could serve as a solid fill-in until Deshaun Watson is healthy.

Brissett, 30, is a former third-round pick of the Patriots back in 2016. The Patriots traded Brisset to the Colts coming out of the preseason in 2017 in return for WR Phillip Dorsett.

Brissett was in the final year of his four-year, $3.411 million contract when he agreed to a two-year deal worth $30 million that included $20 million guaranteed at signing with the Colts back in 2019.

After a year with the Dolphins, the Browns signed Brissett to a contract last year. The Commanders signed him as a free agent this offseason.

In 2022, Brissett appeared in 16 games for the Browns and completed 64 percent of his passes for 2,608 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions.