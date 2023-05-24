Commanders TE Armani Rogers Suffered Non-Contact Achilles Injury

Nicki Jhabvala reports that Commanders TE Armani Rogers suffered a non-contact Achilles injury Tuesday during OTAs.

Jhabvala adds that Rogers will be examined next week and there is currently no timetable for his return.

Rogers, 25, went undrafted in 2022 out of Ohio University where he played quarterback.

He caught on with the Commanders as an undrafted free agent at tight end but was later placed on injured reserve during the season.

In 2022, Rogers appeared in ten games for the Commanders and recorded five receptions for 64 yards.

We will have more news on Rogers as it becomes available.