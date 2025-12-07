Commanders TE Zach Ertz Ruled Out With Knee Injury

Update: Ian Rapoport reports that Commanders HC Dan Quinn fears Ertz suffered a torn ACL injury. He will likely undergo further testing to confirm the exact nature of the injury.

Commanders TE Zach Ertz appeared to suffer a serious knee injury and was carted off the field on Sunday. The team ruled him out for the remainder of the game soon after.

Ertz, 35, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles back in 2013. He was traded to the Cardinals during the 2021 season for CB Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round pick.

Ertz played out the final year of his six-year, $43.64 million contract that included $20 million guaranteed and a base salary of $8.25 million for the 2021 season.

He was in line to be an unrestricted free agent when he agreed to a three-year, $31.65 million contract with $17.5 million guaranteed with the Cardinals.

Ertz was due $8.5 million in the final year of the deal in 2024 when the Cardinals released him. He caught on with the Lions for a brief stint before joining the Commanders.

In March of 2025, Ertz re-signed with Washington on a one-year, $6.25 million deal that is worth up to $9 million with incentives.

In 2025, Ertz has appeared in 13 games for the Commanders and caught 50 passes for 504 yards receiving and four touchdowns.

We will have more on Ertz as it becomes available.