Commanders To Sign G Nick Allegretti

Ari Meirov reports that the Commanders are expected to sign G Nick Allegretti to a three-year, $16 million contract.

Allegretti notably suffered a torn UCL during the Super Bowl but managed to play the entire game with the injury.

Allegretti, 27, is a former seventh-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2019. He played out the final year of his four-year, rookie contract with Kansas City.

Allegretti was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in 2022 when he agreed to a new deal with the Chiefs.

In 2023, Allegretti appeared in all 16 games for the Chiefs, making a start for them at guard.