Commanders Trying Out 21 Players Including QB Nathan Peterman

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Washington Commanders are hosting 21 players for tryouts during their rookie minicamp this weekend including veteran QB Nathan Peterman

Commanders Helmet

The full list includes:

  1. Virginia Tech QB Colin Schlee
  2. Pittsburgh QB Nathan Peterman
  3. Stanford WR Trenton Irvin
  4. Southeast Missouri State WR Dorian Anderson
  5. Sam Houston WR Ife Adeyi
  6. Augustana University DB Peyton Buckley
  7. Rice DB Gabe Taylor
  8. UCLA DB Kaylin Moore
  9. Mississippi DB Brandon Turnage
  10. Howard DB Xavier Robiou
  11. UCLA RB Keegan Jones
  12. Northwestern LB Xander Mueller
  13. Florida State University OL Maurice Smith
  14. Western Illinois University OL Yoseph Carter
  15. Northwestern OL Ben Wrather
  16. Mississippi State OL Tyre Phillips
  17. University of Houston TE Maliq Carr
  18. San Diego State TE Jude Wolfe
  19. TCU DL Ross Blacklock
  20. University of South Carolina DL Deandre Jules
  21. Clemson DL Austin Bryant

Peterman, 31, is a former fifth-round pick of the Bills back in 2017. The Bills made the decision to move on from Peterman in November of 2018 and he eventually signed on to the Raiders practice squad.

The Raiders brought Peterman back on a futures contract for 2019. However, he was placed on injured reserve coming out of the preseason. Peterman returned to the Raiders in 2020 on an original-round restricted tender but later agreed to a pay cut.

Peterman returned to Las Vegas on a one-year deal in 2021 but was released late in the season and bounced on and off the practice squad. The Bears signed him in 2022 and promoted him to the active roster in November.

Chicago re-signed him, once again, last March and he bounced on and off the roster a few times last season. New Orleans signed him back in March of 2024 but opted to release him in August. He had a stint with the Raiders last season before joining the Falcons’ practice squad.  

In 2022, Peterman appeared in three games for the Bears and completed 56 percent of his passes for 139 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. He also recorded two rushing attempts for seven yards (3.5 YPC). 

