Commanders Waive LS Camaron Cheeseman

The Washington Commanders announced they have waived LS Camaron Cheeseman.

Cheeseman has really struggled this season, and two poor snaps in Sunday’s loss to the Rams cemented this move.

Cheeseman, 25, was drafted by the Commanders in the sixth round out of Michigan in the 2021 NFL Draft. Washington traded up to select him.

He was in the third year of a four-year, $3.6 million rookie contract.

In 2023, Cheeseman appeared in 14 games for the Commanders.