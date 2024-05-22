Jets Announce Two Roster Moves

The New York Jets announced they have signed TE Kevin Foelsch to the roster and waived QB Colby Suits to make room.

Both players are rookie undrafted free agents. Foelsch has already had a stint with the Panthers.

Suits, 6-4 and 240 pounds, spent four seasons at Louisiana-Monroe and one season at Southeastern Louisiana before concluding his college career at Houston Baptist.

In 2023, Suits appeared in 10 games and completed 158 of 283 pass attempts (56 percent) for 1,919 yards, 13 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He added 162 yards rushing and four touchdowns.