NFC Notes: Daniel Jones, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Commanders are hiring former Lions senior director of football administration Brandon Sosna as their senior vice president of football operations.

Schefter adds Sosna will be the team's "lead contract negotiator" and he will oversee numerous departments while playing a significant part in roster construction.

Nicki Jhabvala states Washington also interviewed former Eagles VP Jake Rosenberg for the position.

The Commanders hired former Ravens director of college scouting as their director of player personnel David Blackburn , per Neil Stratton.

Washington has added Falcons Dwaune Jones as a national scout. (Stratton)

Former Commanders director of pro personnel Chris Polin is leaving for a role with the Browns, per Ben Standig of The Athletic.

According to Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post, the Commanders did not renew pro scout Connor Barringer's contract.

Cowboys

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero spoke about the Cowboys’ need to extend QB Dak Prescott , WR CeeDee Lamb , and DE Micah Parsons : “When they didn’t really do anything in free agency… the thinking was we need to save the money to pay these three guys. It’s pretty apparent just based on where they are in their contracts that Dak and Ceedee are gonna be the top priorities… You can retain you’re core… those hard decisions usually involve those next group of players.” (Rich Eisen Show)

The Cowboys are hiring Shane Hauck and Piper Hampsch as Strategic Football Fellows, per ESPN's Seth Walder.

Cowboys TE coach Lunda Wells was selected to attend the NFL's head coaching accelerator program. (Jonathan Jones)

Giants

Giants QB Daniel Jones discussed what his mindset is heading into a huge year where he looks to affirm his status as the team’s franchise quarterback.

“I’m focused on what I can control and that is preparing to play good football. So, getting healthy and I’ll be ready to go,” Jones said, via Dan Duggan of The Athletic.

Giants HC Brian Daboll mentioned Jones has been participating in the second phase of the offseason program and “they’ll see what he can do” when the third phase starts. (Connor Hughes)

Giants OC Mike Kafka was selected to attend the NFL's head coaching accelerator program. (Jonathan Jones)

was selected to attend the NFL’s head coaching accelerator program. (Jonathan Jones) The Athletic’s Dan Duggan details the $3 million in incentives Giants QB Drew Lock can hit to make his one-year deal worth $8 million in total. Lock can earn $250,000 for playing 40 percent of the snaps, $500,000 for playing 50 percent, $750,000 for 60 percent, and $1 million total for 70 percent.

As long as Lock records 224 passing attempts, he can earn $250,000 for a 92.5 passer rating, $250,000 for a 65 percent completion percentage, $250,000 for 15 touchdowns passes along with an 88 passer rating and $250,000 for 2,000 yards passing with an 88 passer rating.

Finally, there’s a $500,000 incentive if the Giants make the playoffs and Lock has played at least 55 percent of the snaps and another $500,000 if he hits 70 percent of the snaps along with a playoff berth.

Giants RB Devin Singletary can earn $125,000 for hitting 1,100 yards from scrimmage, $375,000 for 1,200 yards, and $625,000 for 1,300 yards. He can earn another $125,000 for 56 percent of the snaps and $375,000 for topping 66 percent.

The Giants included roster bonuses for appearing in a game this season for several players, including WR Allen Robinson ($75,000), WR Isaiah McKenzie ($92,500), WR Miles Boykin ($20,000), TE Chris Manhertz ($20,000), OT Matt Nelson ($67,500), G Aaron Stinnie ($42,500) and CB Darnay Holmes ($50,000). All of them signed veteran salary benefit deals this offseason.