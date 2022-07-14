Commanders Waive Two Players

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Washington Commanders officially waived DBs Nijuel Hill and Devin Taylor on Thursday. 

Commanders Helmet

Taylor, 23, wound up going undrafted out of Bowling Green back in April. He later signed a rookie contract with the Commanders.

Taylor was a third-team All-MAC in 2021.

During his college career at Virginia Tech and Bowling Green, Taylor recorded 98 tackles, a forced fumble, four interceptions and 12 pass deflections over the course of two seasons and 21 games played.

