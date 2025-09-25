Commanders Worked Out P Oscar Chapman

The Washington Commanders worked out rookie P Oscar Chapman this week, per the NFL transaction wire.

Chapman, 26, is from Adelaide, Australia, and played semi-professionally in an Australian football league. He got a scholarship to play American football at Auburn.

The Vikings signed Chapman as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft but waived him coming out of the preseason.

During his five-year college career, Chapman appeared in 59 games and punted 243 times with a 43.5 average.