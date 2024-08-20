Commanders Worked Out Six Defensive Players

According to Aaron Wilson, the Commanders brought in six players for workouts on Tuesday, including S DeAndre Houston-Carson.

The full list includes:

Houston-Carson, 31, is a former sixth-round pick of the Bears back in 2016. He was waived in 2017 and later signed to the Bears practice squad before being promoted to their active roster soon after.

Chicago declined to tender Houston-Carson a restricted offer in 2019 before re-signing him to a one-year contract. He returned on consecutive one-year deals in the last three offseasons.

Houston-Carson signed on with the Ravens during training camp before joining the Texans soon after. He returned to the Ravens practice squad until being signed by the Texans in October of last year.

In 2023, Houston-Carson appeared in two games for the Ravens and 11 games for the Texans, recording 41 tackles, one tackle for loss, two interceptions, five pass defenses, and one fumble recovery.