Commanders Worked Out Six Free Agents

The Washington Commanders officially brought in a host of free agents for tryouts on Tuesday.
The full list includes:
- G Sala Aumavae-Laulu
- T Marshall Foerner
- WR Trishton Jackson
- LB D.J. Johnson
- DE Jah Joyner
- WR Montrell Washington
Jackson, 27, wound up signing a rookie contract with the Rams after going undrafted out of Syracuse following the 2020 draft.
He was ultimately waived coming out of the preseason and landed on the Vikings’ practice squad. Jackson spent 2021 through 2024 bouncing on and off Minnesota’s active roster and practice squad before being signed to Arizona’s active roster off their practice squad in January 2025.
Jackson re-signed on a futures deal with Arizona and has been on and off of their roster ever since.
In 2024, Jackson appeared in two games for the Vikings.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!