Commanders Worked Out Six Free Agents

The Washington Commanders officially brought in a host of free agents for tryouts on Tuesday.

The full list includes:

G Sala Aumavae-Laulu T Marshall Foerner WR Trishton Jackson LB D.J. Johnson DE Jah Joyner WR Montrell Washington

Jackson, 27, wound up signing a rookie contract with the Rams after going undrafted out of Syracuse following the 2020 draft.

He was ultimately waived coming out of the preseason and landed on the Vikings’ practice squad. Jackson spent 2021 through 2024 bouncing on and off Minnesota’s active roster and practice squad before being signed to Arizona’s active roster off their practice squad in January 2025.

Jackson re-signed on a futures deal with Arizona and has been on and off of their roster ever since.

In 2024, Jackson appeared in two games for the Vikings.