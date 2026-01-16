Contract Length, Not Money Holding Up Extension Between GB & Matt LaFleur?

Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, citing two agents who have negotiated coaching contracts, reports the issue holding up Packers HC Matt LaFleur‘s extension is the length of his next deal as opposed to money.

“It’s years, not money,” one agent said. “It’s about LaFleur having some security, knowing he can coach without worrying about getting fired. He wants to know if he’s their guy. Are they all-in with him?”

Another agent told Silverstein that LaFleur could be targeting the $15 million to $17 million annual range, which would put him in the second-tier of highest-paid coaches. However, one agent thinks LaFleur is in the $12 million to $15 million range.

Yesterday, The Athletic’s Dianna Russini appeared on Wake Up Barstool’s show, saying she gets the sense that Green Bay and LaFleur are going to work out a deal for him to remain with the team. She hasn’t had any conversations telling her there’s any major hold up in the negotiations, and believes they are in deep talks right now to keep him with the organization.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter appeared on the Pat McAfee Show and echoed this, saying the two sides have been working on an extension. Schefter says the expectation is LaFleur will be back and they will work things out.

Schefter also adds LaFleur would have a massive market if they cannot come to an agreement, as other teams would be willing to offer plenty of money and possibly even draft compensation for his services.

LaFleur, 46, began his NFL coaching career with the Texans as their offensive quality control coach back in 2008. He later took over as the Commanders’ QBs coach in 2010 and spent four years with Washington.

After one year at Notre Dame, LaFleur returned to the NFL when the Falcons hired him as their QBs coach in 2015. He spent two years in Atlanta and one year as the Rams’ offensive coordinator before joining the Titans.

The Packers hired LaFleur as their head coach back in 2019 and the Michigan native has been with the team ever since.

In seven seasons with the Packers, LaFleur has posted a total record of 76-40-1 (0.654 winning percentage) with six playoff appearances. He has also posted a playoff record of 3-6 during this time.

We’ll have more on the Packers and LaFleur as the news is available.