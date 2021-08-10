Contract Talks Between Bengals & S Jessie Bates Have Stalled

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Bengals and S Jessie Bates are not expected to reach an agreement on an extension before the start of the season.

Fowler says the two sides are not progressing toward a deal. Both sides expressed hope earlier this offseason that something would get done.

Broncos S Justin Simmons is at the top of the market in terms of annual salary at $15.2 milion, so Cincinnati will likely have to come close to this or maybe even beat it to re-sign Bates.

It’s worth mentioning that they will have their franchise tag available next year if need be.

Bates, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Bengals back in 2018. He’s currently in the final year of his four-year rookie contract worth $4,947,818 that included a signing bonus of $1,678,412.

Bates will be an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2020, Bates appeared in all 16 games for the Bengals and recorded 109 tackles, three interceptions, a forced fumbles and 15 pass deflections.

We have him included in our Top 50 – 2022 NFL Free Agents List.