Cowboys Activate DE DeMarcus Lawrence From IR

The Dallas Cowboys officially activated DE DeMarcus Lawrence from injured reserve on Thursday.

The Cowboys also elevated S Tyler Coyle to their active roster for Thursday’s game against the Saints.

Lawrence, 29, is a former second-round pick by the Cowboys in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Boise State. He finished a four-year rookie contract before the Cowboys used their franchise tag.

Dallas once again franchised Lawrence at the start of 2019 before agreeing on a five-year, $105 million deal last year. He was placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list in July but was activated last month and played in Week 1.

In 2021, Lawrence has appeared in one game for the Cowboys and recorded five tackles, no sacks and a forced fumble.