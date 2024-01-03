Cowboys Activate DL Viliami Fehoko, Place RB Deuce Vaughn On IR

The Dallas Cowboys announced they activated DL Viliami Fehoko from injured reserve and placed RB Deuce Vaughn on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

The @dallascowboys activated DL Viliami Fehoko from Reserve/Injured on Wednesday. The club also placed RB Deuce Vaughn on Reserve/Injured. — Dallas Cowboys Public Relations (@DallasCowboysPR) January 3, 2024

Fehoko, 24, was a fourth-round pick by the Cowboys in the 2023 NFL Draft out of San Jose State. He’s in the first year of a four-year, $3,840,000 rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $750,000 in 2023.

During his college career, Fehoko recorded 191 tackles, 47 tackles for loss, 23 sacks, two fumble recoveries, five forced fumbles, and 12 pass defenses.