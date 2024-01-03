Cowboys Activate DL Viliami Fehoko, Place RB Deuce Vaughn On IR

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-

The Dallas Cowboys announced they activated DL Viliami Fehoko from injured reserve and placed RB Deuce Vaughn on injured reserve in a corresponding move. 

Fehoko, 24, was a fourth-round pick by the Cowboys in the 2023 NFL Draft out of San Jose State. He’s in the first year of a four-year, $3,840,000 rookie contract and set to earn a base salary of $750,000 in 2023. 

During his college career, Fehoko recorded 191 tackles, 47 tackles for loss, 23 sacks, two fumble recoveries, five forced fumbles, and 12 pass defenses. 

