Cowboys Activate TE Sean McKeon, Re-Sign DE Bradlee Anae To Practice Squad

By
Daniel Chavkin
-

The Dallas Cowboys announced they activated TE Sean McKeon from injured reserve and re-signed DE Bradlee Anae to their practice squad.

The CowboCowboys Helmetys practice squad now includes:

  1. T Isaac Alarcon (International)
  2. DB Kyron Brown
  3. DB Deante Burton  
  4. DB Tyler Coyle
  5. QB Ben DiNucci
  6. DT Austin Faoliu
  7. DT Justin Hamilton
  8. RB Jaquan Hardy
  9. G Braylon Jones
  10. WR Osirus Mitchell (Injured)
  11. WR Brandon Smith
  12. DE Breeland Speaks
  13. DB Darian Thompson (Injured)
  14. TE Ian Bunting
  15. OT Aviante Collins
  16. WR Robert Foster
  17. WR Damion Ratley
  18. RB Nick Ralston
  19. DE Bradlee Anae

Anae, 23, is a former fifth-round pick by the Cowboys in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Utah. He was in the second year of his four-year, $3,532,772 rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $237,772 when the Cowboys waived Anae earlier this week.

In 2021, Anae has appeared in four games for the Cowboys and recorded two tackles.

During his four-year career at Utah, Anae appeared in 47 games and recorded 135 tackles, 30 sacks, and six forced fumbles.

