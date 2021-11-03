Cowboys Activate TE Sean McKeon, Re-Sign DE Bradlee Anae To Practice Squad

The Dallas Cowboys announced they activated TE Sean McKeon from injured reserve and re-signed DE Bradlee Anae to their practice squad.
The Cowboys practice squad now includes:
- T Isaac Alarcon (International)
- DB Kyron Brown
- DB Deante Burton
- DB Tyler Coyle
- QB Ben DiNucci
- DT Austin Faoliu
- DT Justin Hamilton
- RB Jaquan Hardy
- G Braylon Jones
- WR Osirus Mitchell (Injured)
- WR Brandon Smith
- DE Breeland Speaks
- DB Darian Thompson (Injured)
- TE Ian Bunting
- OT Aviante Collins
- WR Robert Foster
- WR Damion Ratley
- RB Nick Ralston
- DE Bradlee Anae
Anae, 23, is a former fifth-round pick by the Cowboys in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Utah. He was in the second year of his four-year, $3,532,772 rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $237,772 when the Cowboys waived Anae earlier this week.
In 2021, Anae has appeared in four games for the Cowboys and recorded two tackles.
During his four-year career at Utah, Anae appeared in 47 games and recorded 135 tackles, 30 sacks, and six forced fumbles.
