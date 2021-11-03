Cowboys Activate TE Sean McKeon, Re-Sign DE Bradlee Anae To Practice Squad

The Dallas Cowboys announced they activated TE Sean McKeon from injured reserve and re-signed DE Bradlee Anae to their practice squad.

The Cowbo ys practice squad now includes:

Anae, 23, is a former fifth-round pick by the Cowboys in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Utah. He was in the second year of his four-year, $3,532,772 rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $237,772 when the Cowboys waived Anae earlier this week.

In 2021, Anae has appeared in four games for the Cowboys and recorded two tackles.

During his four-year career at Utah, Anae appeared in 47 games and recorded 135 tackles, 30 sacks, and six forced fumbles.